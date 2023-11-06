Winter chill gripping Nagpur steadily

Nagpur: The winter chill is gripping Nagpur steadily as minimum temperature is decreasing on every passing day. On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Nagpur dropped by 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius. This is the second such dip in the last 10 days.

Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature at 32.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Yavatmal recorded the lowest minimum temperature in all over Vidarbha on Sunday with 14.5 degrees Celsius whereas Nagpur was second in the list. Other places like Akola (16.6 degrees Celsius), Amravati (18.5 degrees Celsius), Buldhana (17.4 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (17.6 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (16.8 degrees Celsius), Gondia (16.5 degrees Celsius), Wardha (17.6 degrees Celsius), and Washim (17.2 degrees Celsius) recorded the minimum temperature below 19 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday. Bramhapuri recorded the highest minimum temperature on Sunday with 20.0 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Similarly, Akola recorded the highest maximum temperature on Sunday with 34.0 degrees Celsius whereas other places like Amravati (32.0 degrees Celsius), Buldhana (33.0 degrees Celsius), Bramhapuri (33.6 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (32.6 degrees Celsius), Gadchiroli (32.0 degrees Celsius), Gondia (32.4 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (32.1 degrees Celsius), Wardha (31.8 degrees Celsius), Washim (32.6 degrees Celsius) and Yavatmal (33.0 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature below 34 degrees mark.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the minimum temperature will reduce in the coming days and in next 1-2 days the minimums in all over Vidarbha will go down below 15 degrees mark. The lowest minimum temperature of this season in Nagpur was marked on October 28 with 15.9 degrees Celsius whereas 16.2 degrees Celsius was marked on Sunday, on October 29 and 25 respectively.

According to the climatic features of November month, the mean maximum temperature of this month is 31.3 degrees Celsius whereas the mean minimum temperature is 16 degrees Celsius. The average rainfall in November is 13.1 mm, with average number of rainy days at 0.9 of which about 0.6 days are associated with thunderstorms. Humidity during the month remains around 69-56%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement