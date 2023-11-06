Nagpur’s Lucky Singh appointed Social Media Head for LS constituencies in West Vidarbha

Nagpur: State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has appointed party activist Lucky Singh as Social Media Head giving him responsibility of social media in West Vidarbha Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the State under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The party has announced Mahavijay 2924 Abhiyan.

Advertisement

Lucky Singh has been assigned the responsibility of various Social Media works including preview of War Room, preview of Call Centre, training to Social Media warriors, forming of Shanknaad at Mandal level and activation of WhatsApp group, said a press release issued by Shrikant Bharatiya, Convener of Mahavijay 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement