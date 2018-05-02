WINGS Handicraft exhibition begins at Shradhanand Anathashram.

All the handicrafts on display and sale are made by the inmates of the Ashram.

There is a floating population of over 100 ( 120 now) of girls upto the age of 18 and boys upto the age of 6. But many girls don’t want to get married, or take up jobs even after 18, so they also remain in the orphanage.

Apart from this, there is a special cell looking after unwed mothers who have nowhere to go with their unwanted/ unplanned pregnancies.

They are housed, and medically looked after in the ashram till they have safe deliveries. Oftentimes the babies remain with the ashram.

” If such unwed mothers to be come to us in the early months,we can ensure that normal, healthy babies are born. With women who come in late complications and babies with deformities can happen. We look after those also” says Nisha Buty, main Trustee .

Dr. Rekha Bhiwapurkar, Nagpur’s leading gynaecologist looks after the women. Meera Khalatkar, Social worker was the chief guest. Sunita Mudaliar, Executive Editor and Dr Bhiwapurkar were other special guests.