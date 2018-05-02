Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Oct 17th, 2019

Rs 9 lakh cash stolen from car near HDFC Bank in Shivaji Nagar

Nagpur: In an audacious daylight act, unidentified miscreants burgled Rs 9 lakh cash kept in a car in posh and busy Shivaji Nagar area under Ambazari police jurisdition on Wednesday. Cops have mounted a hunt for the burglars.

A resident of Row House, 18/A, Rachana Sayantara Face 2, Seminary Hills, Manish Tarsemkumar Bansal (42) withdrew Rs 9 lakh from HDFC Bank situated on Hill Road, Shivaji Nagar. Manish kept the bag containing the cash under left seat of his car (MH-31/EU 3720) and was about the leave for home. However, he probably received a phone call from bank and was informed about mismatch of his signature.

Subsequently, Manish again went to bank leaving the bag under the car seat. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreants smashed glass of car’s rear door and decamped with the bag containing Rs 9 lakh cash. The theft came to notice of Manish when he returned to his car and found the bafg missing. He immediately approached Ambazari police and registered a case in this connection.

Ambazari PSI S B Jadhav has booked the unidentified burglars under Sections 461, 380 of the IPC and mounted a search to nab them.

