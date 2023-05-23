Will look into problems of staff at Ashram school: MLC Sudhakar Adbale

Nagpur: A consultation meeting was held in the presence of MLC Sudhakar Adbale at the office of the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, Nagpur to solve the problems of teaching and non-teaching staff in subsidised and government ashram schools working in Tribal Development Department. During the discussion in the meeting, MLC Sudhakar Adbale directed that all the problems and pending cases in the tribal department should be settled by June 30.

Abolition of the schedule applicable in the proposed new academic session 2023-2024, recruitment should not be allowed without adjustment, relaxation of category condition during adjustment, pay increment of all employees on July 1, 2024 should be regularised, receipts of GPF / DCPS employees, aided ashram schools in junior colleges ( Science Branch) promotion to working post hereto, implementation of pay scales for night watchmen, 10, 20, 30, implementation of assured progression scheme for teaching non-teaching staff, imparting training like laboratory staff of Government Ashram School, getting DCPS Pan Card for teaching-non-teaching staff, updating of service manual of employees Obtaining secondary copy, removal of delay in getting provident fund refund/deficiency, settlement of all staff issues at Aided Ashram School Bhisi Project Chimur, temporary adjustment of additional staff at Aided Ashram School Pavimuranda Project Gadchiroli to Government Ashram School, full period of duty period of waiting.

Therefore regularisation of salary with waiting period, in case of death of employees under defined contribution pension scheme/National Pension System, family pension and sick service pension to their families in case of sanction of pension of retired employees, starting tribal ashram schools from June 26 instead of June 6 and many others. Issues and personal pending issues were discussed in the meeting. Teacher MLC Sudhakar Adbale directed that all these problems and pending cases should be resolved by June 30.

Along with this, Additional Commissioner Ravindra Thakre also held a positive discussion to resolve all the cases and assured that the pending cases would be resolved at the earliest. Project officers from all nine departments were present in the meeting, some in person and some online. The meeting lasted for four hours. Prof. BT Bhamre, Jagdish Junghari, Deputy Commissioner Kulmethe, Joshi, City President of Vidarbha Secondary Education Union Nagpur Vitthal Junghare, Gadchiroli Worker Ajay Londhe, Association Officer Bhojraj Funde, RT Khawshi, Nitin Makode and a large number of teachers and staff were present on the occasion.

