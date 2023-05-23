RTMNU summer exams begin with mass cheating on Day One

Nagpur: The Day One of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) examinations witnessed flying squads nabbing 70 students involved in the act of copying. Multiple incidents of mass copying were reported from various centres on the first day of the summer examinations of Nagpur University on Monday.

The students are facing already delayed examinations, those should have begun in March 2023. The university announced the timetable with examinations beginning in first week of May, but due to the demands from various students’ organisations those have been postponed. The university had started preparations for the smooth conduct of the examinations much earlier. It had conducted workshops for the training of flying squads.

Advertisement

The squads paid surprise visits at examination centres to curb use of unfair means during the exams. The university had constituted 8 flying squads. Since Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Nagpur come under RTMNU’s ambit, these 8 flying squads were divided accordingly. The members in flying squads visited some centres randomly and caught 70 students involved in use of unfair means while writing the examinations at various centres.

The squads that were given the responsibility of Bhandara caught 50 students involved in cheating while writing examinations Similarly, the squads at Nagpur detected 10 cases of copying and 10 cases were found combined in Wardha, Gondia and in rural areas.

After holding online exams in the previous two years due to Covid, this was the first time the NU exams were conducted in offline mode. Students of diplomas, BA, BSc, BFA, Mass Communication, BSW, BBA, BPharm, BTech appeared for papers of 58 subjects across 110 centres in four districts in two shifts.

In Nagpur, there were 10 incidents of cheating, in Bhandara the number was 50 and in Gondia it was 10. Most incidents were reported from Bhandara district. Around 25 students were caught using unfair means by the flying squad in one centre alone.

“The exams started in a peaceful manner. The administration had made the flying squad active from the first day itself,” said Board of Examination and Evaluation (BOEE) director Prafulla Sable.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement