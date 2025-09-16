Will Local Body Elections Be Postponed? State Election Commission Moves Supreme Court

New Delhi: The local body elections in Maharashtra may face another delay. The State Election Commission has filed an application before the Supreme Court, requesting an extension of time until January 2026 to conduct the polls. The matter is scheduled for hearing today.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the commission to announce the election schedule within four weeks. The court had also clarified that if it was not possible, the commission must approach the court for more time. Following this, preparations for the elections had begun in the state. Ward structures for several municipal corporations were published, while reservation lotteries were also conducted for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.

However, the commission has now sought postponement, citing difficulties. If the Supreme Court allows the plea, elections could be delayed until early 2026. But if the plea is rejected, the commission will be compelled to declare the elections within four weeks, as per the earlier court order.

Meanwhile, petitioners are expected to oppose the extension request. Advocate Devdatt Palodkar, representing the petitioners, said that the elections may not be announced immediately and could take more time. He indicated that pending cases before the Nagpur and Mumbai benches regarding ward structures and reservation policies appear to be the key reason behind the demand for postponement.