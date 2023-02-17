rediff NEWS

Will challenge EC in Supreme Court: Uddhav

Fri, 17 February 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday described as dangerous for democracy the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena.

They (Eknath Shinde faction) have stolen our bow and arrow symbol, but people will avenge this theft, Thackeray told reporters at his Matoshree bungalow in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

Claiming that there was no democracy left in India, Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare that dictatorship has started in the country.

“We will challenge in Supreme Court the poll panel’s decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena,” he said.

The EC decision is very dangerous for democracy, he added.

The EC decision indicates that the Mumbai municipal corporation elections will be declared soon, he said.

