Will be in Mumbai tomorrow for floor test: Shinde

Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stepped out of the Guwahati hotel and visited the Kamakhya temple.
He said he will be in Mumbai on Thursday for floor test in the assembly.
“I’m here to pray for the peace and happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test and follow all the process,” Shinde said in Guwahati.
More details awaited.
