Wife, paramour arrested for man’s suicide in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 35-year-old woman was arrested by Mankapur police in Nagpur for abetting her husband’s suicide last week at their residence in Godhni. It is learnt the woman was in an illicit relationship for the last couple of years, which was opposed by her husband. The woman and her paramour physically and mentally tortured the victim for opposing their illicit relationship.

According to the police, the woman and her paramour had also thrashed the victim around eight days ago. This left the woman’s husband dejected. Following the incident of manhandling, the man took the drastic step of hanging himself to end his life. The victim even left a suicide note behind, mentioning the torture and humiliation he underwent because of his wife and her paramour.

The deceased has been identified as Narendra Shyamrao Thakre (41), a resident of Plot No 3, Khan Society, Godhani Railway. He ended his life by hanging himself at his residence on February 17. Initially, Mankapur Police registered a case of accidental death based on a complaint from the victim’s brother, Anil. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was allegedly subjected to mental and physical torture by his wife and Rahul Manohar (45), who was reportedly in a close relationship with Durgeshwari Narendra Thakre, the victim’s wife.

The woman had been involved with Rahul for a year. When Narendra confronted her about the affair, she informed Rahul. Eight days before the suicide, both allegedly assaulted Narendra. The continuous harassment is believed to have driven him to take his own life. Further evidence, including a suicide note left by the deceased, led to the registration of a case under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the BNS against the accused.