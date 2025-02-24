Nagpur’s dreaded burglar strikes at bizman’s house in Kalamna, steals Rs 25 lakh booty

Nagpur: Valuables worth around Rs 25 lakh were stolen by a thief, suspected to be notorious housebreaker and criminal, Naresh Mahilange, from the house of a grocery merchant in Surya Nagar under Kalamna police jurisdiction in Nagpur. The theft occurred on the intervening night of February 22 and 23 when the family had gone out to attend a birthday party, police said.

The most dreaded burglar of Nagpur and adjoining areas, Mahilange, is reported to have decamped with around 50 tola gold.

Gold Rate Monday 24 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,600 /- Gold 22 KT 80,500 /- Silver / Kg 97,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The complainant, Anil Ramchand Ochal (52), had left his house on February 22 at 10.30 pm to attend a family birthday function at a dining hall on Umred Road. Taking advantage of the unoccupied house, the burglars broke the glass of the sliding window on the ground floor and gained entry. They proceeded to the second-floor bedroom, where they broke the lock of a wooden cupboard and stole gold ornaments, gold-plated diamond jewellery, and platinum ornaments.

CCTV footage captured the dreaded burglar in action, prompting the cops to launch a manhunt for him. Mahilange, with several cases against him in Nagpur and other states, has become a challenge for Nagpur police.

Sources said Mahilange stole a bike from Mouda two days ago for conducting reconnaissance in and around Nagpur. The bike, stolen from Mouda, was found near the residence of the Ochal family.

Mahilange is reported to have used a stick to open a sliding window on the ground floor of the Ochal family home. He later broke a cycle spoke to use it as a tool to break open a lock inside the house. After managing to pocket the gold valuables from the almirah locker on the first floor, Mahilange fled down the staircase and opened yet another lock with the cycle brake shoe to jump out. He stole another bike from Wathoda before fleeing towards the Jabalpur highway.

Upon returning home and discovering the theft, Anil Ochal immediately lodged a complaint at Kalmana Police Station. Based on his statement, police have registered a case under Sections 305(A) and 331(4) of the BNS. Further investigation is ongoing.

Involved in more than 200 crimes

Mahilange, a notorious and slippery burglar from Chhattisgarh, has over 200 crimes to his name. To escape police interrogation, he had once swallowed a nail in the lockup some time ago. Earlier, he had also staged a suicide drama. It is very difficult to recover stolen goods or cash from him. He has a record of never returning empty- handed from a housebreak and only targets places where he knows he would make a big haul. He was out on bail having been released some time ago.