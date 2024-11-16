Why the Maruti Grand Vitara is the Ultimate Family SUV

Advertisement

The Maruti Grand Vitara is a family SUV that will meet your space, comfort, safety, and performance needs. It combines modern-day practicality with reliability, which car buyers in India typically associate with Maruti. This article will help you explore the factors that make the Maruti Grand Vitara the ultimate family SUV.

1. A Family-Focused Design

For family-focused SUVs, function and ease of use matter more than aesthetics. The Maruti Grand Vitara has substance and style to cater to family needs. Here are the notable highlights:

Stylish Exteriors: The Maruti Grand Vitara offers NEXA’s signature design, including a premium-crafted chrome grille, sharp 3-point LED DRLs, and a bold front fascia. The strong shoulder lines flow seamlessly into Grand Vitara’s signature tail lamps. Precision-cut alloy wheels further amplify the exterior design features.

Comfortable Interiors: With a wheelbase of 2600 mm, the Maruti Grand Vitara offers comfortable legroom for passengers sitting in both rows. Spacious interiors make it an ideal SUV for a family of five. Ventilated seats and auto AC control further add to the comfort.

2. Comfort Features for Long Journeys

The Maruti Grand Vitara comes loaded with convenience and comfort features. Here’s a quick overview of these features:

Push Button Start and Stop

Auto AC Control

Rear AC vents

Reclining Rear Seats

Keyless Entry

Electrically Foldable OVRMs

Vanity Mirror

Vanity Mirror Lamp

Gear Shift Indicator

Front & Rear Door Bottle Holder

In addition to these features, the Maruti Grand Vitara offers a panoramic sunroof, an adjustable tilt & telescopic steering wheel, a front sliding armrest, and accessory sockets in the centre console and boot.

3. Efficient and Versatile Performance

Maruti Suzuki has classified the Grand Vitara’s variants into two broad categories: smart hybrid and intelligent electric hybrid. Smart hybrid variants have a 1462 cc petrol engine that delivers 101.65 bhp power and 136.8 Nm torque.

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the intelligent electric hybrid variants with a 1490 cc petrol engine that delivers 91.19 bhp power and 122 Nm torque. The Intelligent Electric Hybrid System is a robust hybrid technology that allows one to drive with and without battery power and operate the Grand Vitara in fuel-efficient and zero-emissions mode.

This system automatically switches between pure electric and petrol driving modes. Interestingly, MSIL’s (Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s) internal testing standards highlight that the Maruti Grand Vitara is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in India. It offers a range of approximately 1200 kilometres on a single fuel tank.

4. Advanced Safety Features

Safety is non-negotiable when it comes to family drives. Luckily, the Maruti Grand Vitara doesn’t disappoint in terms of safety. The Grand Vitara ensures occupants experience peace of mind with an array of advanced safety features. Notable advanced safety features include the following:

Airbags: The Maruti Grand Vitara has six airbags (front, side, and curtain) for enhanced passenger safety.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System: Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Grand Vitara with a tyre pressure monitoring system. This system displays individual tyre pressure for better monitoring. It shows a warning in the event of a change in tyre pressure for enhanced on-road safety.

Hill Hold and Descent Control: The Maruti Grand Vitara has a hill-descent control system. This system automatically applies the brakes to ensure that the vehicle descends slopes in a controlled manner. Additionally, the hill-hold assist is activated automatically to prevent the car from rolling backwards.

5. Technology Features

Depending on the variant, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a SmartPlay Pro (17.78 cm) or SmartPlay Pro+ (22.86 cm) touchscreen. Maruti Suzuki has designed the Grand Vitara to offer an immersive sound experience. A premium sound system by Clarion and ARKAMYS sound tuning offers a rich in-cabin sound experience. Interestingly, the Grand Vitara also has two tweeters (for high-frequency sounds).

Conclusion

The Maruti Grand Vitara offers the right blend of safety, comfort, and technology features. Take a look at its comprehensive suite of features (variant-wise) on ACKO Drive and choose the trim that best suits your driving needs. There is one Grand Vitara variant available to meet discerning preferences. From regular city commutes to moderate adventures, the Grand Vitara is designed to handle most driving conditions easily. Its advanced features make the Maruti Grand Vitara a top family SUV.