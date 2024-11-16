Maruti Suzuki Swift: Powerful Engine Meets Modern Style

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki has launched the latest iteration of its popular hatchback, the Swift 2024, in India. This new model impresses with its sleek styling, feature-packed interiors, efficient engine options, and driving dynamics, perfect for Indian roads. Let’s explore what makes the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift a top contender in the hatchback segment.

Sophisticated Styling

The Swift’s exterior styling strikes an ideal balance between form and function. Its smooth, flowing lines give it a premium persona, while aerodynamic elements like its slightly sloping roofline improve stability and fuel efficiency.

Upfront, the Maruti Swift sports a wide grille flanked by elegant projector headlamps. Higher trims get LED lamps with integrated DRLs for better nighttime visibility and style. Depending on the variant, the hatchback rests on 14-inch steel or 15-inch alloy wheels. Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs complete the upmarket look.

Step inside the cabin, and you’ll notice how Maruti Suzuki maintains the Swift’s sporty identity with a flat-bottom steering wheel, blacked-out pillars, and piano black trim accents. The dials illuminate in a cool blue for a high-tech vibe, and higher variants also provide groovy blue ambient lighting.

Feature-Packed Cabin

While the Swift offers excellent value as an entry-level model, top-end variants surprise and delight with features usually seen in more expensive cars. These include a coloured multi-information display, push-button start, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

You also get keyless entry, auto headlamps, rear parking sensors, and adjustable tilt steering for rake and reach. Safety is well addressed, too, with dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and ABS with EBD as standard.

Peppy Yet Efficient Powertrains

The Swift 2024 has either a 1.2L VVT petrol engine or a bi-fuel petrol-CNG powertrain. The petrol motor puts out a respectable 80.46 bhp and 111.7 Nm, while the factory-fitted CNG variant offers 68.79 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque. Power gets transmitted via a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Drivers will love the engine’s liveliness, especially in the mid-range. Overtaking slower traffic is a breeze. The Swift can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under 15 seconds. Maruti claims impressive mileage figures of 24.80 km/l for petrol models and 25.75/kg for the CNG. The idle start-stop feature further boosts efficiency in start-stop traffic.

Balanced Ride and Handling

Underpinning the new Swift is a capable suspension setup tuned for Indian conditions. Ride quality over broken patches is pliant, while high-speed stability remains rock-steady. The Swift quickly changes direction and holds its line confidently around sweeping bends. The steering wheel weighs up nicely at speed, imparting an enjoyable driving experience.

Braking power comes from ventilated discs up front and drums at the rear. The brake bite is sharp and progressive, boosting safety during sudden stops. Add ESP and hill-hold control in the range-topping variant, and you will have a city runabout that can comfortably cruise the highways when needed.

Smartly Packaged Exterior

Maruti Suzuki smartly leverages the Swift’s sporty silhouette to maximise cabin and cargo space. Measuring under 4 meters in length, the hatch is adept at navigating tight urban lanes. Still, four adults can sit in reasonable comfort over short drives. The 265-litre boot has enough space to easily fit weekend luggage or a large grocery haul.

A high ground clearance of 163mm helps the Swift drive over tall speed breakers and large potholes without scraping its underbody. This makes the hatchback well-suited to Indian road conditions. The Swift’s compact footprint makes parking in tight spots easy.

Attractively Priced

Maruti Suzuki offers strong value across the Swift range, with prices starting at just ₹6.49 lakh for the base LXi variant. Factor in the hatchback’s upmarket styling, generous equipment, thrifty engines, and renowned reliability, and the cost of ownership remains highly affordable.

The range-topping ZXi+ model retails at ₹9.60 lakh yet offers features at par with those of the two segments above. This makes the Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 fantastic value for money while undercutting most rivals.

The Bottom Line

The Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 retains the punchy character of its preceding generations while upping sophistication, space, features and driving manners. Peppy engines, balanced dynamics, and Maruti’s extensive service network make this hatchback easy to live with over the long term. With its attractive pricing for all variants, the Swift is an excellent choice as a city car for individuals and small families.

For those looking to make the best purchasing decision, AckoDrive provides a comprehensive online platform with trusted reviews, transparent pricing, and exclusive deals. It makes it easy to find the Swift model that best fits your needs and budget.