Why RBL Credit Card Should be Your Choice of Card in 2022?

RBL Bank offers various financial services, amongst which is their diverse offering of credit cards. The range of credit cards cater to all individuals – both salaried and self-employed- and offer a wide array of specially designed benefits for every person. Like any other effective financial tool, an RBL credit card can be used for various purposes like shopping, bill payments, cash withdrawals, applying for a loan, and so much more. However, it should be noted that the bank does levy certain charges and fees that the card owner must be aware of. Let’s check out what are these RBL credit card charges.

What are the various RBL Credit Card Charges and Fees?

Annual fees:

These are the charges incurred on the cardholder for owning a credit card on a yearly basis. Also called the RBL credit card annual fees, this charge is due for payment at the end of each year for using a credit card for various purposes. In case you want to avoid these charges, there is an option to opt for an Bajaj credit card with zero annual fees.

Late payment charges

Late payment charges are imposed by RBL bank when you fail to pay the minimum amount due against your outstanding bill before the due date.

Over Limit Charges

Another RBL credit card charge is the over-limit charge. In some cases, if the cardholder exceeds the set limit on the credit card, the RBL bank charges a small fee that has to be paid by the individual.

Fuel Surcharge

When the cardholder uses his card at a gas station to fuel up their vehicle, then the bank levies a fuel surcharge that is included in the credit card bill.

EMI Charges

This is a charge that the cardholder will incur if they choose EMI payments from a variety of EMI options offered by the bank. A small processing fee will be payable on the principal amount

International Transaction Charges

If you plan to travel abroad to any country and choose to use your credit card for shopping or any other purposes in foreign currency, then the bank will charge a certain percentage of the total amount to be paid by the cardholder

Cash Advance Fee

Through an RBL card, you can also withdraw cash up to a certain limit via an ATM, bank counter, or any other financial institution. This will lead the bank to charge a certain fee to the cardholder

How to apply for an RBL Credit Card?

You can easily apply for an RBL credit card both online and offline. You must choose the RBL card you want to apply for, check the eligibility parameters like age, location, income, and credit score. Next, go ahead and submit the required documentation such as proof of ID, residence, and income that depends on whether you are a salaried, professional or self-employed individual. You can also apply offline by visiting any branch, filling up an application for the credit card of your choice, and submitting the required documents for verification.

Conclusion

RBL Bank is one of the fastest-growing commercial banks in the country that is rapidly expanding its operations. It offers a variety of credit cards that are definitely the choice of card for 2022 for their enormous features and benefits.