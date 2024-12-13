Why Ravi Bhavan’s Cottages Are Still Waiting for Nameplates

Advertisement













Nagpur: The allocation of cottages in Nagpur’s Ravi Bhavan remains stalled due to the delay in the announcement of the Maharashtra state cabinet expansion. Although all 28 cottages have been fully refurbished and are ready for use, the final allotment is pending until the names of ministers are announced.

Traditionally, cottages are allocated based on the rank and stature of ministers. However, with no clarity on cabinet portfolios, the administration is uncertain about the allotment process. Typically, high-ranking ministers are assigned premium cottages, such as Numbers 1 and 2, based on their importance in the cabinet.

Officials Face Uncertainty

The administration has prepared cottages for both cabinet and state ministers. However, officials are concerned that a last-minute announcement of the cabinet could lead to rushed decisions and potential errors. For the first time, the preparation process has been based purely on speculation rather than concrete assignments.

Waiting for Nameplates:

The placement of nameplates on cottages will only happen after the announcement of the cabinet. Officials are currently on standby, awaiting the final list of names.

Political Drama Behind the Delay

The delay in the cabinet expansion has also sparked speculation about political power struggles. Sources suggest that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s firm stance is causing the deadlock. Discussions are rife about who might be backing Shinde, as his resistance is believed to be holding up the cabinet expansion process.

Unclear Ministerial Allocations

Uncertainty looms over the number of ministers from each faction and their portfolios. This lack of clarity has led to widespread speculation and a standstill in administrative planning.

All eyes are now on the announcement of the cabinet expansion, which will determine not just ministerial roles but also the long-awaited allocation of cottages at Ravi Bhavan.