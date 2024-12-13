Grand Inauguration of Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2024 Today

Advertisement













Nagpur: The much-anticipated Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2024 is set to begin today, running from December 13 to December 22 at the Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education grounds, located in Krida Chowk, Hanuman Nagar, Nagpur. The festival will feature a plethora of religious and cultural programs in two daily sessions.

The inaugural ceremony will be graced by Bollywood actress and Padma Shri awardee Kajol Devgan, who will officially launch the 10-day extravaganza. Following the inauguration, Sanskar Bharati, Nagpur, will present “Main Bharat Hoon,” a cultural program showcasing India’s rich heritage and folklore. Artists from Nagpur and Vidarbha will deliver innovative performances in theatre, dance, and music.

Meticulous Preparations for a Grand Event

With all preparations complete, the event promises to host a massive crowd, accommodating over 30,000 people at a time. A strong security setup has been arranged, with over 5,000 personnel from the police, private organizations, and agencies ensuring safety and smooth conduct of the festival.

Festival Highlights

1. Kumar Vishwas’s ‘Apne-Apne Ram’:

The renowned Hindi poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas will perform his popular show “Apne-Apne Ram” from December 14 to 16 at 7 PM daily.

2. Cultural Delight for Devotees:

December 17 will feature a vibrant performance showcasing the joy of Ashadhi Ekadashi, with over 2,000 Warkari artists presenting drama, dance, music, and percussion.

3. Tribute to Marathi Saints:

On December 18, a special “Abhijat Marathi Program” will pay homage to saints like Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram through performances.

4. ‘Live in Concert’ Series:

– December 19: A fusion instrumental concert featuring Niladri Kumar, Rakesh Chaurasia, Taufiq Qureshi, and Ojas Adhiya.

– December 20: Performance by India’s popular pop-rock music group, Sanam Band, including members Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Keshav Dhanraj, and Venkat Subramaniam.

– December 21: Udit Narayan, the voice behind “Papa Kehte Hain,” will perform live.

– December 22: Vishal Mishra, known for “Kaise Hua,” will captivate audiences with his concert.

A Festival to Celebrate Culture and Community

The Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav promises to be an unforgettable celebration of art, music, and heritage. With programs catering to all age groups and interests, the event will undoubtedly attract thousands from across Nagpur and beyond.