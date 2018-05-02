Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Oct 1st, 2020

    Why media not questioning UP govt: Raj Thackeray

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday asked why the Uttar Pradesh government tried to stop someone who wanted to meet the Hathras rape victim’s family.

    He also wondered why the “media” is not asking any questions to the BJP government in the northern state.

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 150 party workers were briefly detained in Greater Noida on Thursday while walking towards Hathras to meet the Dalit rape victim’s family.

    “Why someone going to visit the family is being stopped and manhandled? What is the government scared of?” Thackeray asked, speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

    “Why are the people who scream at the top of their voice if anything happens in Maharashtra silent now? Why is the media not asking questions to the Uttar Pradesh government,” he further said.



