Who Is Divya Deshmukh — The 19-Year-Old from Nagpur Who Conquered the Chess World and Made History

Advertisement





Who is Divya Deshmukh? At just 19, she’s not only the FIDE Women’s World Cup Champion but also the first Indian woman to ever win this prestigious title. In a nerve-racking tiebreak final, Divya defeated none other than India’s first woman Grandmaster, Koneru Humpy — her childhood idol — cementing her place in chess history. But behind this landmark victory is the remarkable journey of a young girl from Nagpur, who balanced academic excellence with an unrelenting passion for chess.

Born on December 9, 2005, Divya was raised in a scholarly household by her parents, Dr. Jitendra and Dr. Namratha Deshmukh — both accomplished medical professionals. Growing up in Nagpur, she was surrounded by books and discipline. But while medicine ran in the family, it was the 64 squares of a chessboard that caught Divya’s attention early on.

Educated at Bhavans Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, a top CBSE school in Nagpur, Divya was already a national-level champion by the age of 10. Despite competing internationally, she remained committed to her studies — often preparing for exams between chess matches or from hotel rooms abroad. She passed both Class 10 and 12 board exams with distinction, earning admiration from teachers and peers alike for her humility and dedication.

Gold Rate 28 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,500 /- Gold 22 KT 91,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,13,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Unlike many of her peers, Divya chose not to rush into a full-time college degree after Class 12. Instead, she opted for distance education — a decision that allowed her to focus on her flourishing chess career without abandoning academics. She’s currently pursuing online courses in sports psychology, data analytics, and performance science — disciplines she believes will help her understand and evolve in the world of elite chess.

Divya’s climb to the top has been swift but steady. She earned her Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title in 2021 and quickly rose to become India’s second-highest ranked female player. Major victories followed: the Asian Women’s Championship in 2023, the World U-20 Girls Championship in 2024, and a crucial role in India’s gold-winning team at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

In 2025, she reached her pinnacle. With strategic brilliance and nerves of steel, she toppled top seeds like Zhu Jiner, Harika Dronavalli, and Tan Zhongyi, before facing off against Koneru Humpy in the final. Her victory not only won her the World Cup but also earned her the Grandmaster (GM) title — making her the fourth Indian woman to do so.

Divya Deshmukh’s story isn’t just about winning trophies; it’s a powerful example of balance, grit, and making your own rules. She has shown that being a champion doesn’t mean giving up on education — it means defining success on your own terms.

She’s not just India’s new chess queen — she’s the blueprint for a new generation of achievers.