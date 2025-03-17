Which Online Coaching Institute Is Best for CAT Preparation?

Advertisement



The CAT (Common Admission Test) exam is an entrance assessment conducted only once a year. Usually, in November, it tests candidates in 3 sections (Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude). The competition is highly intense in this exam, thus increasing the difficulty levels to secure a good percentile. However, achieving a good score on the CAT exam paves the way for admission to the top business schools in India. Hence, this makes you eligible for the prestigious MBA degree. Being one of the toughest exams in India, CAT requires not just hard work but strategy, planning and systemic working. Hence, guidance from the best is essential to nail this exam. Let’s look at the top online coaching institute and how it will help you ace the exam.

Gold Rate Monday 17 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,000 /- Gold 22 KT 81,800 /- Silver / Kg 100,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Why Should You Join CAT Online Coaching?

Although many institutes offer offline coaching, CAT online coaching is more advantageous than offline coaching. Preparing online does not involve any transportation expenses or long travel times. Further, the flexibility of preparing at any place, any time, and completing your course self-paced makes online CAT coaching highly convenient. Let’s take a look at the difference between online and offline CAT coaching:

Aspects Online Coaching Offline Coaching Flexibility Learn anytime and anywhere, as recorded classes are available. A fixed schedule is present, so you will have to follow that. Thus, there is no flexibility for missed classes. Cost Online courses are affordable, with no travel or other extra costs. Expensive as travel and related costs add up. Faculty Access Access to guidance from nationwide experts. Limited guidance from local faculty only. Peer Interaction Virtual peer discussions and community forums will help people interact online. Better in-person peer interaction is experienced at offline coaching institutes. Learning Tools Tech-enabled tools that help improve the online learning experience are available. Traditional teaching methods are available.

Which Online Coaching Institute Is the Best for CAT?

Let’s take a look at the top online coaching institute in India:

Cracku

Cracku was founded in 2014 by an IIT-IIM alumnus. Their teaching approach offers comprehensive daily study plans, mock tests, self-paced concept videos, live classes, daily targets, etc. At Cracku, you’ll also get the opportunity to be trained by a 5-time CAT 100 percentiler.

What does Cracku’s online CAT course offer?

Cracku’s online CAT course offers the following to train students:

CAT daily targets that are accessible for an entire year. Every day, you will get to solve five questions for QA, one DILR set, and one RC or VA. The best part is it will help you become consistent in all 3 sections.

Get your doubts resolved immediately by expert faculty.

You can access 25 full-length National Level Mock test series with detailed video and text solutions.

18,000+ Practice Questions with a good mix of easy, medium and hard-level questions. Most of the practice questions are at par with the CAT level difficulty.

IMS

IMS provides both online and offline classes with a structured approach. You can access concept videos, question banks, sectional tests, career guidance sessions, and full-length mock tests at IMS. Further, the faculty at IMS is from premier business schools, hence offering good guidance to CAT aspirants.

Why Choose IMS?

Take a look at the reasons:

The structured course plan and a well-defined syllabus help students stay on track.

Their practice tests and workshops help students to work on their time management skills.

Flexibility to switch between online and offline classes, thus offering a dual learning mode. However, it is a bit more expensive than other online CAT coaching in India.

T.I.M.E.

T.I.M.E. is one of the oldest online platforms for CAT self-preparation, known for its comprehensive study material and mock tests. It offers the AIMCAT test series to MBA aspirants so that they can practice on actual exam-like patterns and understand where they lag. Many students take AIMCAT, which helps them know the competition reasonably.

Why Choose T.I.M.E.?

Take a look at the reasons:

The mentors at T.I.M.E have enough CAT coaching experience.

They offer a comprehensive study syllabus covering all sections of the CAT exam.

An extensive test series provided detailed analysis and performance tracking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which online coaching is best for CAT?

Cracku is the best online coach for preparing for the CAT exam. You’ll be mentored by the CAT 5-time 100 percentiler to strategise your preparation and ace the exam. More than 540 Cracku students scored 99+ percentile in CAT 2024. Cracku offers well-explained concept videos, mock tests, practice tests, live classes and a daily study schedule. Further, fast doubt-solving and practical preparation tips will help you excel in the exam.

What are the other MBA entrance exams apart from the CAT?

Most top Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) consider valid CAT scores for admission into their management programs. However, other premier institutes accept different entrance exams, such as:

XLRI accepts the XAT score.

Symbiosis accepts the SNAP score.

NMIMS accepts the NMAT score.

When should you join CAT online coaching?

You should join CAT online coaching as early as possible to have enough time to clear your concepts and work on your weaknesses. Here’s what we recommend:

12–14 Months Before the Exam: If you are a beginner and require a strong foundation in all subjects, you should join CAT online coaching 12–14 months before the exam. This will give you enough time for concept building, practice, and revision.

6–8 Months Before the Exam: Students with basic knowledge of quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, and verbal ability but need structured preparation and expert guidance can join the CAT online coaching 6-8 months before the exam.

Advertisement