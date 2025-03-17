Tension in Nagpur Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb; Gadkari Appeals for Peace

Advertisement



Nagpur:Tensions flared in Nagpur over the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb’s tomb, leading to clashes between two groups in the Mahal area. The situation escalated after members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest against Aurangzeb’s tomb earlier in the morning. Later in the evening, two opposing groups confronted each other, resulting in violent clashes.

Angry mobs resorted to stone-pelting and vandalized several vehicles. As tensions heightened, police deployed a heavy security force in the area to control the situation. To disperse the crowd, law enforcement officials used tear gas shells.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged the citizens of Nagpur to maintain peace. He expressed regret over the violent turn of events and appealed to residents to support the administration in handling the situation effectively.

“Nagpur is known across the country for its peace and harmony. Disputes based on caste, religion, or sect have never been a part of this city’s identity. The administration will take appropriate action regarding today’s incident. I request all citizens to cooperate with authorities and make efforts to restore peace,” Gadkari stated.

