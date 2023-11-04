Where to play Aviator in India and Bangladesh ?

Need to know

When choosing an online casino or sportsbook, it is important to make sure that it is licensed and regulated in India or Bangladesh, as the case may be. It is also important to read the terms and conditions carefully before opening an account or making a deposit.

To play Aviator, simply create an account at one of the online casinos or sportsbooks listed above and make a deposit. Once you have done this, you can search for Aviator in the casino’s games lobby or sportsbook’s markets.

Once you have loaded the game, you will be presented with a screen that shows a plane taking off. You can place a bet on how high the plane will fly before it crashes. The higher the plane flies, the higher your winnings will be. However, if the plane crashes before you cash out, you will lose your bet.

Where to play ?

You can endlessly build ratings like top 5 – 10 – 100 best sites to play Aviator, but we took a simpler way and decided to offer you only 6 online platforms, in our opinion, able to meet the demands of even the most demanding and experienced players.

You can play Aviator absolutely free in demo mode on our website : play Aviator Demo

1WIN

1Win Casino is a relatively new online casino that was launched in 2018. It is owned and operated by Dama N.V., which is a well-respected company in the online gambling industry. 1Win Casino has a Curacao gaming license, which is one of the most respected licenses in the industry.

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus

Wide variety of games

Available in multiple languages

Fast payouts

Excellent customer support

Cons:

May not be available in some countries

Curacao gaming license is not as respected as some other licenses

BONUS 1WIN CASINO :

Sign up at 1WIN Casino (current mirror is on our website aviator13.com casino reviews or you can just google) with promo code AVIATOR2049 and get a welcome bonus 500% on your first deposit!

4RABET

Rabet is an online casino and sportsbook that was founded in 2020. It is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao eGaming Authority. 4Rabet is popular in India and Bangladesh, but it also accepts players from many other countries around the world.

4Rabet offers a wide range of sports betting options, including cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and more. It also offers a variety of casino games, such as slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games.

Pros of 4rabet:

Wide range of sports betting options, including cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and more

Variety of casino games, such as slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games

Competitive odds

Generous bonuses, including a welcome bonus of up to 100% of your first deposit

Fast payouts

User-friendly website and mobile app

Licensed and regulated by the Curaçao eGaming Authority

Cons of 4rabet:

Customer support can be slow at times

Some players have complained about withdrawal issues

Limited payment methods, with only the most popular options available

Not available in all countries

BONUS 4RABET :

Sign up at 4RABET (current mirror is on our website aviator13.com casino reviews or you can just google) with promo code AVIATOR2049 and get a welcome bonus 230% on your first deposit!

LEONBET

Leonbet is an online casino and sportsbook that was founded in 2007. It is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao eGaming Authority. Leonbet is popular in Russia, Ukraine, and other Eastern European countries, but it also accepts players from many other countries around the world.

Leonbet offers a wide range of sports betting options, including football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, and more. It also offers a variety of casino games, such as slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games.

Pros of LEONBET:

Wide range of sports betting options, including football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, and more

Variety of casino games, such as slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games

Competitive odds

Generous bonuses, including a welcome bonus of up to 200% of your first deposit

Fast payouts

User-friendly website and mobile app

24/7 customer support

Cons of LEONBET:

Some players have complained about withdrawal issues

Limited payment methods, with only the most popular options available

Not available in all countries

BONUS LEONBET :

Sign up at LEONBET (current mirror is on our website aviator13.com casino reviews or you can just google) and get a Welcome 150% Casino Bonus + 100 free spins!

22BET

22BET is an online casino and sportsbook that was founded in 2017. It is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao eGaming Authority. 22BET is popular in India, Bangladesh, and other Asian countries, but it also accepts players from many other countries around the world.

22BET offers a wide range of sports betting options, including cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and more. It also offers a variety of casino games, such as slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games.

Pros of 22bet:

Wide range of sports betting options, including cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and more

Variety of casino games, including slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games

Competitive odds

Generous bonuses, including a welcome bonus of up to 122% of your first deposit

Fast payouts

User-friendly website and mobile app

Supports a wide range of payment methods, including cryptocurrency

Available in over 50 languages

Cons of 22bet:

Customer support can be slow at times

Some players have complained about withdrawal issues

Not available in all countries

Aggressive marketing tactics

BONUS 22BET :

Sign up at 22BET (current mirror is on our website aviator13.com casino reviews or you can just google) and get a 100% bonus up to 275 USD!

BETWINNER

BETWINNER is an online casino and sportsbook that was founded in 2018. It is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao eGaming Authority. BETWINNER is popular in Africa, India, and other neighbor countries, but it also accepts players from many other countries around the world.

BETWINNER offers a wide range of sports betting options, including football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, and more. It also offers a variety of casino games, such as slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games.

Pros of BETWINNER :

Wide range of sports betting options

Variety of casino games

Competitive odds

Generous bonuses

Fast payouts

User-friendly website and mobile app

Supports a wide range of payment methods, including cryptocurrency

Available in over 50 languages

Cons of BETWINNER :

Customer support can be slow at times

Limited payment methods in some countries

Not available in all countries

BONUS BETWINNER :

Sign up at BETWINNER (current mirror is on our website aviator13.com casino reviews or you can just google) and get a Welcome package up to 127 000 INR + 150 FS!

PIN UP

Pin Up Casino is a popular online casino that was founded in 2016. It is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao eGaming Authority. Pin Up Casino is known for its wide range of games, generous bonuses, and fast payouts.

Pin Up Casino offers a wide range of slot games, table games, and live dealer games. Some of the most popular slot games at Pin Up Casino include Book of Dead, Starburst, and Gonzo’s Quest. Popular table games include blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Pin Up Casino also offers a variety of live dealer games, such as blackjack, roulette, and poker.

Pros:

Wide range of games

Generous bonuses

Fast payouts

Supports a variety of payment methods

Mobile-friendly website

Cons:

Customer support can be slow at times

Some players have complained about withdrawal issues

Not available in all countries

BONUS PIN UP :

Sign up at PIN UP (current mirror is on our website aviator13.com casino reviews or you can just google) and get a Welcome Bonus 30 000 INR + 250 FS on your first deposit!!

Conclusion

Do not gamble on questionable websites, do not download applications from dubious sources that promise you guaranteed profits.

Consider gambling as entertainment and not as a way to make money. These terms are often interchanged to cheat you out of your money.

We encourage fair and equitable gambling.

If you are addicted to gambling, please contact begambleaware.org, goodtherapy.org, ncpgambling.org

You can also download applications of the most popular casinos for more convenient play Aviator and other casino games on your smartphone on our link, where we have collected all the applications of the above gaming sites :

Download Aviator game

