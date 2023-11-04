7 dead after blast triggers fire at pharma factory in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Seven people were killed after a fire erupted following a blast at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday.

Several others were left injured and a search operation is underway to trace missing individuals, an official said on Saturday.

The blaze erupted at Blue Jet Healthcare around 11 am on Friday, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said, reported news agency PTI.

“NDRF recovers one more body from the Blue Jet Healthcare at Mahad MIDC in Raigad district where an explosion occurred last night. A total of 7 bodies have been recovered so far,” stated an update shared by news agency ANI.

As per the initial investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, the official said.

Officials on Friday said that the blaze erupted following a blast at the factory, leading the barrels containing chemicals to explode.

