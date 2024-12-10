When Will the December Installment for ‘Ladki Bahini Yojana’ Be Released? BJP Leader Provides Key Update

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government’s flagship *Ladki Bahini Yojana* proved to be a game-changer during the Assembly elections, significantly contributing to the Mahayuti alliance’s success. With elections now concluded and the government re-established, many beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting the December installment of the scheme.

Addressing these concerns, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar provided an update. He assured that the December installment for the Ladki Bahini Yojana will be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts within the next two to three days.

“The government is functioning smoothly, and good decisions are being made. There is no reason for worry. Beneficiaries of the scheme will receive their installment soon,” said Mungantiwar. He also stated that MLAs will soon take their oath of office and the administration is actively working to implement welfare measures without any hurdles.

