What’s for Rahul Gandhi? Adv Saahiil Dewani explains

Nagpur: Trouble mounts for Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi as he was disqualified as the member of Lok Sabha on Friday. This decision comes after he was held guilty in a criminal defamation case in relation to his ‘Modi’ surname remark in 2019.

After disqualification the Wayanad MP’s seat fell vacant. Gandhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment; however, he was granted bail and has been given 30 days’ time to appeal the decision.

Protests have erupted across the country terming this move by the Centre as ‘Death of democracy’ and ‘Killing freedom of speech.’

What is next for the senior Congress leader? Can he approach the higher court? Is the disqualification decision legal? Bombay High Court Advocate Saahiil Dewani explains. Watch the video here:

