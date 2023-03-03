What is the right direction for a study table, according to Vastu?

According to Vastu, the right direction for a study table is the east or north.

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian science focusing on the harmonious relationship between the natural elements and the built environment. According to Vastu, the study table plays a crucial role in student’s academic success and overall well-being. Therefore, placing the study table in the right direction is essential to ensure that students can concentrate better and achieve academic success. According to Vastu, here are some guidelines to help you determine the right direction for a study table.

East or North Direction

According to Vastu, the study table should be placed east or north. This direction is believed to bring positive energy and improve concentration, essential for academic success. When you face east or north while studying, it helps you retain knowledge and improve your memory power.

Avoid the South Direction

It’s essential to avoid placing the study table in the south direction. This direction is believed to bring negative energy and can negatively affect students’ concentration and academic performance. Putting the study table in this direction can lead to poor academic performance, lack of focus, and even health problems.

Avoid the West Direction

Like the south direction, avoiding placing the study table in the west order is essential. According to Vastu, this direction is associated with negative energy and can lead to poor academic performance and lack of concentration. Placing the study table in this direction can also lead to eye-related problems.

Avoid Facing a Wall

It’s essential to avoid placing the study table facing a wall. This placement is believed to bring negative energy and can negatively affect students’ concentration and academic performance. Putting the study table facing a wall can lead to poor focus, poor academic performance, and even health problems.

Adequate Lighting

Proper lighting is crucial for a study table, according to Vastu. It’s essential to ensure that there is adequate natural light and artificial light in the study area. Natural light helps to improve concentration and enhances the mood of students. On the other hand, inadequate lighting can cause eye strain, fatigue, and other health problems.

Maintain Clutter-free Environment

According to Vastu, it’s essential to maintain a clutter-free environment around the study table. A clean and organized study table is believed to bring positive energy and improve the concentration of students. It’s essential to keep the study table free of unnecessary items and clutter to ensure students can concentrate better.

Colors

According to Vastu, the colors used in the study area can also impact students’ concentration and academic performance. It’s believed that white, light yellow, and light green colors are best for the study area. These colors are associated with positive energy and can enhance the concentration of students. On the other hand, dark and bright colors should be avoided as they are believed to bring negative energy and can negatively affect students’ academic performance.

Plants

According to Vastu, plants can also positively impact the study area. It’s believed that placing plants such as money plants and holy basil near the study table can bring positive energy and enhance the concentration of students.

In conclusion, according to Vastu, the right direction for a study table is the east or north. Placing the study table in the south or west direction should be avoided as it can bring negative energy and negatively affect students’ academic performance. It’s also essential to maintain a clutter-free environment, adequate lighting, and appropriate colors to ensure students can concentrate better and achieve academic success.

…Astrologer Abhishek Soni

9373284219

8237107999

abhisheksoni53@gmail.com

