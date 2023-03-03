Hera Pheri by Nagpur C20 Team: Tadoba, MIHAN sidelined, know why

Nagpur: The C20 event which comes under the G20 summit is all set to commence from March 20. The city is expected to host almost 200 delegates from around the world where they will be able to witness Nagpur’s potential.

Patron, Civil20 India Secretariat, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, while addressing the media said that there are around 11 engagement groups of the G20 and Civil20 (C20) is one of them. He further explained that the objective of C20 is to present the perspective of civil society, NGOs and the development sector to the G20 Heads of States.

Various NGOs and government organisations are a part of the C20 event in Nagpur and will be contributing for the same. The events and meetings will start from March 20 afternoon and will go on till March 21.

Advertisement

However, there are a few points which caught Nagpur Today’s attention:

1. The delegates are expected to leave for Pench, Madhya Pradesh on March 22 to witness the wildlife and the village-side projects. What is to be noted here is that Nagpur which was always presented as the ‘Orange city’ is being promoted as the ‘Tiger capital of India’ for the summit. Yet, there has been no mention of Tadoba anywhere in the itinerary.

2. While talking about business opportunities, investments and business groups meeting the delegates, the Nagpur team has seemed to miss out the biggest asset- MIHAN. The itinerary prepared for delegates has no mention about MIHAN which has the capability to become Asia’s biggest industry park.

3. There has been no mention regarding the contribution of youth of Nagpur anywhere.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement