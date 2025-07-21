Advertisement



The love for sports in India is so strong and it continues to grow each year, and for some years now, that love has been spilling over to sports betting. Many fans all around the country love to bet on their favorite sports using different bookies, but which are the best ones to bet with in the country? Which app gives you the best value and overall best experience? Essentially, what is the best betting app in India?

Well, one site that certainly helps you arrive at an answer to that big question is transfermarkt.com/betting/apps. What it does is pretty simple; it compares the best of the best sports betting apps in the country, states their best features as well as their weaknesses, and helps you make a decision for yourself.

You see, determining what the best betting app in the country is can get really tricky because what is good for one person might not exactly be great for the next person.

One person might only be interested in an app that has competitive odds and a great user experience while the next person may just want to be wowed by mouth watering promos and bonuses. Now since both these people are looking for very different things in a betting app, they would likely have different answers if you asked them to pick the best bookie.

This is exactly why transfermarkt is great and very helpful. It does not just select and impose an app on you; it helps you compare using the major features of each of the apps and then leaves you to make an educated decision yourself.

For example, if you are looking for an app that is popular in India and other Asian countries like Bangladesh and also has a wide array of promotions, then you would be leaning towards Dafabet. Meanwhile, if you are looking for an app with a rapidly growing sportsbook and a wide range of live betting options, then Paripesa would likely be your pick.

If what is important to you is an app that has the option of crypto payment, then you should be looking at CampeonBet. However, for quick withdrawals as well as a variety of payment options, PlanBet is more your speed.

If what you want is an app with a lot of focus on Indian sports, then you would love Fun88. However, it should be noted that this particular app is not exactly fun for iOS users, so if you use an Apple device, it might not be for you.

We could go on and on, but you get the point. The app that’s best for you really depends on what exactly you are looking for from your betting site. So, before you settle with a new bookie, you would benefit from going through transfermarkt’s comparisons which would help you make the best decision.

So, all strengths and weaknesses considered, which sports betting app would you say is your big winner?