Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis says, “I am very happy with the outcome that has come out. It is phenomenal. The hard work of the party, Devendra Fadnavis and all the workers of the party has paid off. What has happened is best for the state.

“

Today’s Rate Saturday 23 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700 /- Gold 22 KT 72,300 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above