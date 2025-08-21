Western Vidarbha Farmer Suicides Hit 598 in Seven Months

598 Farmers Commit Suicide in Seven Months in Western Vidarbha Amid Crop Failures and Debt Crisis

Western Vidarbha is witnessing a continuing wave of farmer suicides. Between January and July 2025, a total of 598 farmers across five districts—Yavatmal, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, and Amravati—took their own lives. Persistent crop failures, lack of guaranteed prices for agricultural produce, mounting debts, and exploitation have pushed these farmers to the brink. Alarmingly, Yavatmal district recorded the highest number with 196 suicides.

This distressing trend highlights the worsening agricultural crisis in the region. Poor crop yields, erratic weather, and rising financial burdens have left farmers feeling hopeless, driving them to consider death as their only escape.

Small and Marginal Farmers Most Affected

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Most of the victims were small and marginal farmers, struggling under the pressure of loans from banks and local moneylenders. Many were unable to recover from repeated crop losses, leaving them trapped in a cycle of debt and mental stress.

Deepening Agricultural Crisis

Cotton and soybean, the main crops of Vidarbha, are increasingly failing due to irregular rainfall and pest attacks. Government insurance schemes and loan waiver announcements have often failed to reach the affected farmers effectively, leaving them without a safety net.

Families Suffer as Well

The families of deceased farmers face not only economic hardships but also significant social and psychological pressures. Many households struggle to meet even basic daily needs, compounding the tragedy.

Calls for Immediate Action

Farmer organizations are demanding urgent government intervention. They are urging authorities to introduce special relief packages, improved irrigation facilities, transparent insurance schemes, and effective loan waivers. Without prompt and concrete action, the agricultural crisis in Western Vidarbha risks becoming even more severe.