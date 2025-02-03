Western Regional Conference of ISTD held at Symbiosis in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Western Regional Conference of Indian Society for Training & Development ( ISTD) was successfully organised at the Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Wathoda, Nagpur on Saturday, February 1. Nagpur chapter of ISTD hosted the conference. The theme of the conference was, “ Transforming for tomorrow. Redefining learning development and the future work place”.

At the grand inaugural function held at the Seminar Hall of Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Nagpur, Director of Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur Dr. Bhimraya Maitri was the chief guest, while Narendra Kumar of WCL, was the guest of honour. The National President of ISTD, Atul Shah, National Vice President Atul Shrama, Regional Vice President Dr. Raju Rathod, Dr. Sameer Pingle, Director Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies and Chairman of Nagpur Chapter, Surendra Gedam were prominently present. National council member of ISTD, Dr. Yugal Rayalu, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural ceremony.

At the outset, the dignitaries lighted the traditional lamp. Surendra Gedam in his welcome address thanked all those who came from the different chapters of western region.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Bhimraya Maitri enlightened the audience about the state of economy and industrial development of India. He said we are on the threshold of becoming the third largest economy very soon. All our training and education must be aligned so that we are able to produce a generation that carries forward this important task.

National President Atul Shah called upon the members of ISTD to understand the nuances of human relationship in the midst of the rapidly developing technology. “It is our duty to learn new ideas, carry our rich heritage with us and pass on the knowledge to the new generation”, he said. Dr. Raju Rathod, Regional Vice President expressed his happiness over the good response to the conference. He said the deliberations would help the members to carry forward the work of training in the right manner. The souvenir of the seminar was released by the dignitaries on the occasion.

Dr. Vaishali Rahate, Hon. Secretary of Nagpur Chapter presented the vote of thanks of the inaugural session.

In the plenary session, Dr. Sanjay Arora of Shells Advertising, guided the members on ‘The power of visual branding in Learning & Development’. Arvind Kumar of Tata Consultation Services, spoke about the changing workplace scenario. Roven Phillips guided the members about Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP).

Director of SCMS, Dr. Sameer Pingle presented the overview of the seminar and also spoke about the new techniques of training being developed. He also proposed the vote of thanks of the entire seminar.

Dr. Abhay Bhave, Ravi Kushvaha, Vivek Shroti, Kalpana Gedam, Prashant Dhodapkar, Prashant Ninave, Sujata Tabhane, Kamal Chopda, Santosh Kumar and Krushna Dhawad worked hard to make the seminar successful.