MSEDCL rolls out free Smart TOD meters, scraps prepaid billing plan

Under TOD billing, electricity charges will vary depending on the time of consumption, offering discounts for power usage during off-peak hours

Nagpur: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has begun providing free Smart Time-of-Day (TOD) digital electricity meters for new connections and faulty meter replacements. Consumers are being encouraged to adopt these advanced meters, which will enable variable tariff rates based on time-based electricity consumption.

Scrapping its earlier plan to introduce prepaid billing through smart meters, MSEDCL has opted to configure the meters for TOD billing. This system, already in place for industrial consumers, is now proposed for residential and commercial users as well. Under TOD billing, electricity charges will vary depending on the time of consumption, offering discounts for power usage during off-peak hours.

The move comes after strong opposition from social and political groups last year against prepaid smart meters, which led the government to reconsider the plan. Now, while the prepaid aspect has been dropped, smart meter installations will continue under the TOD model.

Benefits for consumers

MSEDCL sources highlight that smart meters will eliminate manual readings, reducing billing discrepancies and ensuring transparency. Consumers will have access to real-time usage data via mobile apps, allowing better control over electricity consumption.

Domestic consumers stand to benefit significantly, as TOD billing will offer discounts for usage between 9 am and 5 pm. If approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), the discount structure will be:

• 80 paise per unit in 2025-26

• 85 paise per unit in 2026-27

• 90 paise per unit in 2027-28

• 95 paise per unit in 2028-29

• ₹1 per unit in 2029-30

Mandatory for discounts

From April 1, domestic consumers will be charged under the TOD system, but only those with TOD-enabled smart meters will be eligible for discounts. MSEDCL has urged all consumers to install these meters at no cost to maximize savings and improve electricity management.

Initially, prepaid smart meters faced resistance from the Maharashtra Electricity Consumers Association due to concerns over rising costs. To address these apprehensions, MSEDCL first tested the meters in its offices and staff quarters before expanding installations to substations and power lines.

With this latest shift, MSEDCL aims to modernize electricity distribution while ensuring a fair and transparent billing system for consumers.