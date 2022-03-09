WELLNESS and NUTRITION CAMP at Sunshine foundation

Nagpur: “DO THINGS FOR PEOPLE, not because of who they are or what they do in return. But because of who YOU ARE.”

8 centers, 800 kids, slum dwellers, sex traffic workers, malnourished children, non affording mothers, acid victims is what this foundation deals with on a daily basis. They not only provide balanced nutritional food to kids on Sunday, but also milk/chass/eggs and biscuits everyday – 365 days of the year.

Today, we came in to enhance their food quality by tweaking their food habits very lightly. The ways in which mother’s can make healthy, nutritious food and still are not over budget.

Ms. Vandana guided the mothers on how to make kids greens and still relish it. Moreover, just by adding simple things like coconut, jaggery and futana – we can add so much nutrition in our food. She spoke about the benefits of fruits, greens and nuts. Still keeping in mind their spending capacity.

Ms. Deepti karat – head of Sunshine foundation, elaborated on the importance of hygiene and how over the years she and her team of capable girls have taught these children to maintain hygiene and be well groomed. How they make a small donation of Rs.500/- goes a long way. With this money she feeds them, educates them and nurtures them too.



Lodge Vivekananda has provided them with food packets which had everything right from proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates and essential minerals.

Number of beneficiaries – 58

Numbers of brethren in attendance – 07

W.Bro.A.K.Sarma, W.Bro.Sanjay Payal, W.Bro.Norris Hamilton, W.Bro.Anuj Hamilton, W.Bro.Aditya Varangaonkar, Bro.Sunil Shende and others were prominently present on this occasion.