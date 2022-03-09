Better late….: Nagpur Rural cops implement helmet must rule after 466 deaths in mishaps last year

Nagpur: It seems the Nagpur Rural police have been waiting for alarming levels of deaths in road mishap to implement mandatory helmet rule seriously. Now, startled by the large number of fatalities in road accidents in 2021 in the rural region of the district, Nagpur Rural Police are leaving no stone unturned to reduce the fatality rate.

Making safety measures stringent for two-wheeler riders in the district, the Nagpur Rural Police have made it mandatory for riders to wear helmets. Police action against helmetless riders is in full swing in the rural areas this year. As against 843 riders getting fined for not wearing helmets in the entire 2021, the police have fined 900 riders in just two months of 2022.

It may be recalled here that 466 persons were killed in road accidents reported in Nagpur district last year. Of them, 176 deceased persons (37.78 per cent) were two wheeler riders; 85 were pedestrians (18 per cent) and 110 were car or taxi drivers/occupants (23 per cent). A large number of victims were not wearing helmets during the time of mishap, reports said.

According to police, road accidents could be prevented with enforcement of rules and awareness about traffic rules among citizens. The Traffic Branch along with special teams of local police stations are conducting special drives in their jurisdictions. As against 13,311 car drivers challaned for not wearing seat belt last year, the police have fined 6,587 persons for the same offence in just two months of this year.

Similarly, as many as 1,735 vehicle drivers were fined this year for excess passengers. Informing about the awareness campaign, police said that they were conducting seminars in schools to make 2.75 lakh school students of standard VIII to XII aware about traffic rules and regulations. The police are also visiting companies and urging the company managers to make it mandatory for labourers to wear helmets and seat-belts.