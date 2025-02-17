Gold Rate Monday 17 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,500 /- Gold 22 KT 79,500 /- Silver / Kg 96,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Both temporary and permanent rewards are available at Glorys Casino Bangladesh, including welcome gifts, tournaments, free spins and a loyalty programme. With the help of this review, you can explore the bonus terms and conditions at https://glorys-casino.com/ and learn how to use them to maximise your profits.

Glorys Casino Welcome Bonus

For new players, Glorys-Casino offers attractive bonuses that allow you to start playing with additional funds. Regardless of which bonus option you choose, it is a great opportunity to increase your starting capital and prolong the gaming process.

Every new user from Bangladesh can get a welcome bonus which is available in several options:

Standard bonus: 100% on the first deposit up to 27 000 BDT. The minimum deposit for its activation is only 500 BDT.

Increased bonus: 125% on the first deposit up to the same amount (BDT 27,000), but only valid for the first hour after registration.

Free Spins Bonus: If you deposit an amount of BDT 1,800 or more, you can get an additional 250 free spins.

Combination bonus: players who make the maximum deposit receive both bonus funds and free spins, making their game more favourable.

Activate the offer immediately after registration to take advantage of the increased percentage. Take into account the wagering requirements: to withdraw funds you need to wager the bonus 50 times within 48 hours. Use bonus funds in popular slots with high payouts to fulfil the wager requirements faster. Top up your balance with the amount that meets the freespins terms and conditions to take full advantage of the bonus.

Glorys Casino Tournaments

Glorys Casino organises tournaments for those who love competition and big winnings. This is not only a chance to earn impressive sums, but also an opportunity to experience the excitement of competing against other players. Prizes can include real money, free spins and sometimes even valuable gifts.

Tournaments allow users to compete for big prizes by scoring points for betting on certain slots. Available now:

Heart of Gold – the total prize pool is BDT 523,000.

Non Stop Drop is a whopping BDT 183,000,000 fund.

Mystery Drop – an impressive sum of 260,000,000 BDT is being played.

Seasonal tournaments – special events timed to holidays and significant dates, with additional bonuses and freespins.

Choose the slots that are participating in the tournament and make the maximum number of bets. Follow the ratings of participants to understand how many points you need to win. Use additional bonus funds to increase your chances. Play during periods of maximum activity, when the number of prizes on offer increases.

Loyalty Programme and VIP Club

The Glorys-Casino loyalty programme is designed for regular players, allowing them to receive additional rewards for active play. Moving through the levels, VIP Club members can count on:

Free spins on exclusive slots;

Higher withdrawal limits;

Personalised VIP Manager;

Special promotions and personalised bonuses;

Unique gifts including gadgets and trips to major tournaments.

Bet regularly on your favourite games. Watch out for special offers that allow you to accumulate points faster. Participate in tournaments and bonus promotions that increase your status in the loyalty programme. Use the cashback programme to get back some of your lost funds and continue playing with additional benefits.

How to Use Casino Bonuses Effectively

In addition to the standard offers, Glory Casino Bangladesh regularly runs temporary promotions. Weekly bonuses – an opportunity to get extra funds and freespins on regular deposits. Birthday Bonus, where there is a personalised gift for active players that can be used within a few days.

Always check the wagering requirements – wager requirements may vary and it is important to fulfil them in time. Use free spins in popular slots, as many games with freespins have high RTP, which increases the chances of winning. Actively participate in tournaments – this is an opportunity to win not only cash prizes, but also real gifts, including gadgets and cars.

Optimise your deposits, because depositing a larger amount on your first deposit allows you to get maximum bonus benefits. Use cashback, it will allow you to return part of the lost funds and continue playing with additional bonuses. Pay attention to the VIP-programme, participation in it gives not only bonuses, but also more comfortable playing conditions.

As you can see, there are a lot of offers. The main thing is to use the available offers wisely, follow the wagering terms and activate temporary promotions in time. By following these recommendations, you will be able to maximise your bonus system and increase your chances of winning big!