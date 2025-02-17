Bullion trader, 16 customers dupe Nagpur’s Shikshak Sahakari Bank of Rs 74 lakh

Nagpur: Another fraud case has been registered against bullion trader Anil Ramchandra Urkude (59), a resident of Lalganj Raut Square, Nagpur, for securing bank loans by mortgaging fake jewellery.

Earlier, a case was filed against Urkude and 16 others at Hudkeshwar Police Station. Now, a fresh FIR has been registered at Pachpaoli Police Station, based on a complaint by Laxman Vitthalrao Singham (57), Branch Manager of Shikshak Sahakari Bank, Kamal Square. Officials of Panchpaoli Police Station said that the bank provides loans to customers against gold. Urkude was responsible for verifying the authenticity of the pledged jewellery. The Kamal Square branch of Shikshak Sahakari Bank approved loans collectively worth Rs 73.90 lakh for 16 customers based on mortgaged jewellery between March24, 2017 and July 31, 2018.

Gold Rate Monday 17 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,500 /- Gold 22 KT 79,500 /- Silver / Kg 96,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Initially, the customers repaid their loan instalments, but they stopped making payments after some time. As a result, the bank issued warning notices to the customers that defaulting on instalments would result in their pledged jewellery to be seized and auctioned. However, when no response was received, the bank started verification of the pledged jewellery and discovered that it was fake.

Investigations revealed that Urkude knew the jewellery was fake but still approved it as genuine gold as part of a conspiracy. This allowed the fraudsters to secure large loans from the bank. Following the revelation, the bank filed a complaint, and police have now registered a case of fraud against Urkude and the 16 customers.

The customers are suspected to be the same ones involved in another cheating case worth Rs 37.10 lakh at the Medical Square branch of the bank, which was reported on January 21.