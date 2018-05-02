Weekend Lockdown: Streets wear deserted look in Nagpur, as admin impose curb amid Covid spike

Nagpur: Amid a surge in novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Second Capital of the State, the District Administration has compelled to enforce partial lockdown on weekend in the city. Owing to same, the busy streets and prominent junctions wore deserted look in Nagpur on Saturday.

Eariler, in the morning, the Nagpur City Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Sitabuldi to review the measures taken by the cops in implementing the partial lockdown restrictions enforced by the Administration to break the chain of COVID-19 outbreak.



The Nagpur District reported 1,074 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 6 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, marking the third successive day of 1000+ cases. A total of 882 patients were discharged following their recovery taking the total number of active cases in the city to 6,410.

It is pertinent to mention that as per the notification issued by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan markets and other non-essential establishments would remain closed in city and district till March 7.

As per the order, all markets, non-essential

establishments, weekly markets would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday as they tend to attract more visitors. Schools, colleges and and training institutions classes will remain closed till March 7 in Nagpur district.