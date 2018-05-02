Weekend lockdown in Maha; bars, malls to be shut

The Maharashtra government has decided to impose night curfew and weekend lockdown across the state amid rising coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery on Sunday.

Maharashtra will also observe weekend lockdown every week from Friday 8 PM onwards.

Night curfew will be in effect across Maharashtra from 8 PM to 7 AM, informed Cabinet minister Nawab Malik.

Only essential services will be allowed to operate during the night curfew.

Malls, restaurant, bars, theatres, gardens and playgrounds will be shut.

Construction work, industrial activities and markets have been allowed to function.

Government offices have been asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity.





