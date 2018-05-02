Mumbai’s Footie First drub Amma FC Nagpur 7-0 in second match of WIFA Women’s Football League

Nagpur: After launching their campaign on a rousing note on Thursday, Amma FC, Nagpur suffered heavy defeat against the local Mumbai team in their second encounter.

Prolific striker Jyoti Chouhan churned out another impressive showing scoring five goals in leading Footie First, Mumbai to a comfortable 7-0 victory against Amma FC, Nagpur in a second round match of the Western India Football Association (WIFA) Women’s Football League, played at the Cooperage ground on Saturday morning. The league is a qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s League (IWL).

Jyoti, the spearhead in the Footie First attack, who had struck nine goals in the team’s 14-0 win against Pacangan FC, Satara in their earlier match, once again demonstrated her goal-scoring prowess and her tall efforts killed the challenge from the Nagpur outfit.

Amma FC, Nagpur, who had got off to a bright start as they had blanked New Sports Academy, Palghar 5-0 in the first round, found the going tough and could only manage a bit of resistance for the opening 18 minutes. But, after Amma FC defender Akanksha Shelare fouled a rival attacker inside the prescribed area, referee Irfan Shaikh awarded Footie First a penalty and Jyoti successfully converted from the ‘spot’ in the 19th minute.

Footie First doubled the lead when Pooja Morey hit the back of the net 14 minutes later and then Jyoti struck two quick goals in the 38th and 45th minutes to complete her hat-trick and give the team a 4-0 half-time cushion.

The visiting Amma FC side tried to get back into the match and made a couple of sorties into the rival territory, but they were unable to break down the compact Footie First defence.

Jyoti with another strike, her fourth goal, went on to increase the lead (5-0). In the final 10 minutes, Footie First scored two more goals when Mamta Kumari fired home the sixth goal in the 81st minute and Jyoti round-off the winning tally with her fifth goal and the team’s seventh goal in the final minute.

In another match, PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai made a commanding beinning thrashing Pacangan FC, Satara 11-0. PIFA Sports were well-served by striker Sasmita Behera, who slammed in five goals and was well-supported by teammates Marbarin Nongrum and Betsheba Kharsyntiew both netting a brace of goals each. While Renu Bala and Bhagwati Chauhan contributed with a goal each to complete the score-line.

RESULTS

Footie First, Mumbai 7 (Jyoti Chouhan 5, Mamta Kumari, Poojay Morey 1 each) beat Amma FC, Nagpur 0.

PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai 11 (Sasmita Behera 5, Marbarin Nongrum 2, Betsheba Kharsyntiew 2, Renu Bala, Bhagwati Chauhan) beat Pacangan FC, Satara 0.





