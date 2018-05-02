Weather twisted to rainy tale in Nagpur; pinching cold returns

Nagpur: Even as the weather took extreme turn on Thursday to unleash a bout of freeze with sudden rains across Nagpur along with entire Madhya Pradesh and many parts of Chhattisgarh, the city wore a thick blanket of fog early Friday morning. The morning walkers strolled across the city streets in full winter gear. The city witnessed continuous rains since early hours on Friday. The rains started at around 3 am, while the drizzle continued till morning. This brought a sudden wave of cold within city scapes.

The weather actually shifted to rains even on Thursday while the city experienced chilling cold throughout the day.

The city received heavy rains on Thursday morning due to presence of moisture in the atmosphere. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains by Friday evening. Nagpur received 6 mm rainfall on Thursday followed by Amravati 3 mm. The unseasonal rain can be attributed to the AntiCyclone over West Central Bay of Bengal. Due to this, humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are blowing over Telangana and Vidarbha regions. Merger of dry and cold winds from northwest direction has led to formation of a Confluence Zone.

In addition to this convergence, a low-level trough is extending from South Interior Karnataka to East Vidarbha across North Interior Karnataka. As these systems are likely to persist for some more time, rains may continue in parts of Vidarbha for two more days. Thereafter, the weather activities may shift towards East. However, in any case, weather may not go completely dry as patchy showers might continue.