Weather twist: Nautapa frails to blaze on Day One in Nagpur

The first day of Nautapa on Sunday, May 25 remained largely overcast. Clouds loomed all day, and by evening, cool winds swept through Nagpur

Nagpur: Known for its scorching summers, Nagpur witnessed an unusually cool start to Nautapa this year. Contrary to its name — meaning “nine days of extreme heat” — the first day of Nautapa on Sunday, May 25 remained largely overcast. Clouds loomed all day, and by evening, cool winds swept through the city. Though there was some discomfort due to humidity in the afternoon, the absence of harsh sunlight brought much-needed relief.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 36.0°C, which is 7.2 degrees below the seasonal average on Sunday. The minimum temperature was 26.7°C, also 1.7 degrees lower than normal. Meteorologists say the early arrival of the monsoon — almost 10 to 12 days ahead of schedule — has disrupted the usual Nautapa conditions.

Rain likely till May 29

The Met Department has forecast cloudy skies and intermittent showers in Nagpur and surrounding areas until May 29. Light to moderate rainfall or drizzles are expected daily. On May 30 and 31, the weather is likely to be partly cloudy, with sunshine and shade alternating throughout the day.

For the rest of May, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum will likely stay between 26°C and 27°C, the department said.

What is Nautapa?

Nautapa, or “nine days of heat,” traditionally marks the period when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra, believed to be the hottest phase of the year. During this time, the Earth heats up intensely due to the Sun’s positioning. This year, Nautapa began on May 25 and will continue until June 2. However, the Sun will remain in Rohini until June 8, after which it will transition into the Mrigashira constellation, and then into Gemini (Mithun Rashi) on June 15.

Religious and health practices during Nautapa

What to do:

• In Hindu tradition, Nautapa holds spiritual significance. Worshipping the Sun during this period is believed to bring positive energy and remove planetary flaws (doshas) from one’s horoscope.

• Offer water mixed with red flowers and rice grains to the rising Sun daily using a copper vessel.

• Recite mantras like “Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah” or “Om Surya Devaya Namah” while making offerings.

• Chanting the Aditya Hridaya Stotra is highly recommended. It is believed to boost mental strength, self-confidence, and immunity.

• Set up water kiosks or offer drinking water to passersby.

• Donate essentials like water, umbrellas, or cooling foods to those in need.

• Consume light and sattvik food, including curd, buttermilk, lassi, bael juice, watermelon, and cucumber.

What to avoid:

• As per traditional beliefs, avoid auspicious ceremonies like weddings during Nautapa.

• Refrain from stepping out unnecessarily, especially during peak afternoon hours, as sun exposure can be harmful.

• Stay away from non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and spicy dishes which can raise body heat.

• Avoid negative emotions; this period calls for self-discipline and inner calm.

• If anyone comes seeking help at your doorstep during Nautapa, offer something—no matter how small. It is believed that such acts bring divine blessings.

Seeking the Sun’s blessings

Nautapa is a time for austerity, self-discipline, and purification. Through worship, fasting, service, and meditation, one can seek the blessings of Surya Dev (Sun God). By walking the path of restraint and devotion during these nine days, it is believed one can attain energy, brilliance, and success in life.

