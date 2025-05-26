Two women rob elderly man of Rs 2.5 lakh in e-rickshaw in Nagpur’s Ajni

Advertisement



Nagpur: An elderly man was robbed of Rs 2.5 lakh in cash while returning home from the bus station in an e-rickshaw. The incident took place on Friday between 2 pm and 2.30 pm in Nagpur’s Ajni.

According to the complainant, Mihirlal Kunjilal Muzumdar (72), a resident of Plot No 98, Mangaldeep Nagar, Besa Road, had returned to Nagpur from Deoli, Wardha by a bus. From the Bus Station, he hired an e-rickshaw to go home. At the Medical Square stop, two unknown women boarded the same e-rickshaw. During the ride from Medical Square to Mangaldeep Nagar, the women distracted the complainant and allegedly stole Rs 2,50,000 in cash from his bag.

Based on the complaint, Ajni Police Station registered a case under Section 303(2) of the BNS against the two unknown women accused. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the route and bus station area to trace the culprits. Further investigation is in progress.

