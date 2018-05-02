We must respect the wealth creators – H.R.Bheemashankar

An Outreach and Awareness Program for “SABKA VISHWAS (LEGACY DISPUTE RESOLUTION) SCHEME, 2019”, was recently conducted by CGST & CX, Nagpur at GST Bhawan, Telankhedi Road, Nagpur. This program was organized jointly with the WIRC of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The scheme is an one time amnesty scheme to clear all pending disputes and litigations, by giving relief in taxation up to 70 % and waiver of interest and penalty.

Hon’ble Chief Commissioner, Shri. H R Bheemashankar urged that “We must settle the legacy issues – Look Ahead and Go Further”. He further stated that CA’s are the lifelines between Trade and Department and both Department and Chartered Accountants need to work together for benefit of trade community. “Chartered Accountants are the friends, philosophers and guides of Business Community” said Hon’ble Chief Commissioner, Nagpur Zone (Customs & GST) Shri H. R. Bheemashankar while speaking at GST Outreach and Awareness Program recently.

The Central Government has in its agenda to clear all pending litigations and with this vision in mind a very novel scheme for amnesty for service tax and central excise assessees is being notified from 01st September’19 to be called as “Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme) 2019. Hon’ble Chief Commissioner, Shri. H R Bheemashankar urged all the tax payers to come forward, resolve all the legacy disputes and avail the benefit of this flagship scheme of the government.

Shri P.K. Agrawal, Hon’ble Principal Commissioner, Nagpur-I Commissionerate (Customs & GST) stated the figure of pending litigations at Central Excise and Service Tax was pegged at 3.78 lakh Crores. He further stated that the scheme is in line with the slogan given by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas”. He urged all Chartered Accountants present to “Be a part in Nation Building” by supporting and getting the benefits of this scheme passed on to all eligible taxpayers. Shri. Agrawal invited suggestions from the members of trade/ industry and tax consultants for making the scheme a grand success and assured that all assistance would be provided to the taxpayers. This is a positive scheme and he assured full support from the Department regarding any queries / assistance to all the taxpayers, he confirmed. It’s a hand holding scheme by Government wherein taxpayers can get rid of onerous tax liabilities by paying very little. Mr. Agrawal invited suggestions from the business community regarding the scheme and assured that all assistance would be provided to all the taxpayers.

Shri Sanjay Rathi, Hon’ble Commissioner Nagpur-II (Customs & GST), termed the Sabka Vishwas Scheme as an opportunity not to be missed. While explaining the benefits of this scheme, Mr. Rathi pointed out that the Sabka Vishwas Scheme is like a sale offer by the Government. Come, Pay and clear all litigations. He assured full support of department in making this scheme a big success.

Joint Commissioner, Nagpur Zone (Customs & GST) Shri Mukul Patil gave a detailed presentation on the “Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme) 2019”. While describing the salient features of this scheme he pointed out that there is no concept of disputed / undisputed dues under this scheme and all liabilities can be cleared by opting under this scheme.

Hon’ble Shri Sandeep Puri, Commissioner (Appeals) graced the dais on this occasion and assured full support of Department in all pending litigations.

CA Kirit Kalyani, Vice Chairman, Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI assured the revenue authorities, that Chartered Accountants are working shoulder to shoulder with department to ensure effective compliance of the provisions and policies framed by the authorities. He thanked the Hon’ble Chief Commissioner Shri H. R. Bheemashankar and his team along with CGST and CX Department, Nagpur in conducting this Outreach and awareness program.

On this occasion queries of CA Members on Annual Return, GST Reconciliation Scheme and other areas were also answered by Shri Suresh Rayulu, Superintendent, GST Department.

Formal Vote of Thanks was proposed by CA Saket Bagdia, Secretary of Nagpur Branch of ICAI.

Prominently present on the occasion were CA Akshay Gulhane, Executive Committee Member, CA Satish Sarda, CA Milind Patel and a large number of Chartered Accountant Members and Departmental Officers.