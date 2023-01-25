We celebrate on R Day what we have achieved: Prez

“When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation,” said President Droupadi Murmu in her maiden address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

“India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape,” President Murmu said.

“We should also remember role of jurist BN Rau, who had prepared initial draft, and other experts and officers who helped in making of Constitution. We’re proud of fact that members of that assembly represented all regions and communities of India and that they included 15 women too,” President Murmu said in her address.

Most sectors of the economy have shaken off the pandemic effect, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day. Timely and proactive interventions from government have made India one of fastest-growing major economies, she added.

Other points she made in her ongoing address are:

Vision of Constitution makers has guided India transform from a largely poor and illiterate nation into a confident nation.

Our founding document is inspired by humanistic philosophy of the oldest living civilisation as well as new ideas.

India succeeded as a democratic republic because so many creeds and languages have not divided us, they have only united us.

NEP makes our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life while also preparing learners for the 21st century challenges.

