WCL virtually inaugrate 3 coal mines

Notwithstanding corona pandemic and lockdown, 03 Coal Mines of Western Coalfields Limited including 02 in Madhya Pradesh and 01 in Maharashtra is going to be virtually inaugurated on Saturday, 6th June, 2020 at 11.00 AM.

The online inauguration ceremony will be chaired by Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, hon’ble Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh as Chief Guest, Shri Nitin Gadkari, hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, MSME as Guest of Honour and will be presided by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines.

WCL in its endeavour to contribute relentlessly for an energy secured India is going to dedicate

“Adasa Underground to Opencast Mine” in Nagpur, Maharashtra of 1.5 MT capacity and “Sharda & Dhankasa Underground Mines” in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh of 0.4 MT & 1.0 MT capacity respectively to the nation even amid corona crisis and lockdown. These 3 new Mines will entail a total capital expenditure of 849 Crores with provision of direct employment to 647 persons.

IT initiatives of WCL under “Mission 100 Days Roadmap” & inspired from Digital India Programme, “WCL EYE” and “Samvaad” Apps will also be launched during the virtual ceremony.

The virtual inauguration ceremony will be held in the august presence of honourable MPs & MLAs of concerned regions; Secretary (Coal); CMDs/Functional Directors of Coal India Limited & all its subsidiary companies and trade union representatives.