Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 5th, 2020

    WCL virtually inaugrate 3 coal mines

    Notwithstanding corona pandemic and lockdown, 03 Coal Mines of Western Coalfields Limited including 02 in Madhya Pradesh and 01 in Maharashtra is going to be virtually inaugurated on Saturday, 6th June, 2020 at 11.00 AM.

    The online inauguration ceremony will be chaired by Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, hon’ble Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh as Chief Guest, Shri Nitin Gadkari, hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, MSME as Guest of Honour and will be presided by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines.

    WCL in its endeavour to contribute relentlessly for an energy secured India is going to dedicate
    “Adasa Underground to Opencast Mine” in Nagpur, Maharashtra of 1.5 MT capacity and “Sharda & Dhankasa Underground Mines” in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh of 0.4 MT & 1.0 MT capacity respectively to the nation even amid corona crisis and lockdown. These 3 new Mines will entail a total capital expenditure of 849 Crores with provision of direct employment to 647 persons.

    IT initiatives of WCL under “Mission 100 Days Roadmap” & inspired from Digital India Programme, “WCL EYE” and “Samvaad” Apps will also be launched during the virtual ceremony.

    The virtual inauguration ceremony will be held in the august presence of honourable MPs & MLAs of concerned regions; Secretary (Coal); CMDs/Functional Directors of Coal India Limited & all its subsidiary companies and trade union representatives.

    Happening Nagpur
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    DCP Neelotpal captures ‘Moonbow’ in Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Nagpur Crime News
    Nagpur : Crime goes unbridled as another murder rocks new Kamptee
    Nagpur : Crime goes unbridled as another murder rocks new Kamptee
    Man hacked to death over money in Hudkeshwar
    Man hacked to death over money in Hudkeshwar
    Maharashtra News
    प्रत्येकाने किमान एक झाड लावावे : उपमहापौर मनिषा कोठे
    प्रत्येकाने किमान एक झाड लावावे : उपमहापौर मनिषा कोठे
    युद्धपातळीवर वीजपुरवठा सुरळीत करा
    युद्धपातळीवर वीजपुरवठा सुरळीत करा
    Hindi News
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान फीस मांगने वाली स्कूलों पर आपराधिक मामलें दर्ज हो – अग्रवाल
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान फीस मांगने वाली स्कूलों पर आपराधिक मामलें दर्ज हो – अग्रवाल
    यूपीएससी 2020 : प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा के लिए जारी हुई तारीख
    यूपीएससी 2020 : प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा के लिए जारी हुई तारीख
    Trending News
    Corona Nagpur Update : Area in Bajaj Nagar, Gandhibagh sealed
    Corona Nagpur Update : Area in Bajaj Nagar, Gandhibagh sealed
    Uncontrolled Crime : 3 murders in 24 hrs shatter Nagpur’s peace
    Uncontrolled Crime : 3 murders in 24 hrs shatter Nagpur’s peace
    Featured News
    World Environment Day 2020: Celebrates Biodiversity
    World Environment Day 2020: Celebrates Biodiversity
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Trending In Nagpur
    WCL virtually inaugrate 3 coal mines
    WCL virtually inaugrate 3 coal mines
    प्रत्येकाने किमान एक झाड लावावे : उपमहापौर मनिषा कोठे
    प्रत्येकाने किमान एक झाड लावावे : उपमहापौर मनिषा कोठे
    Man hacked to death over money in Hudkeshwar
    Man hacked to death over money in Hudkeshwar
    Be aware of this con woman: Nagpur cops caution people
    Be aware of this con woman: Nagpur cops caution people
    World Environment Day 2020: Celebrates Biodiversity
    World Environment Day 2020: Celebrates Biodiversity
    “Coronation Day of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Arunoday Zala“ A Online Musical concert
    “Coronation Day of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Arunoday Zala“ A Online Musical concert
    Nagpur Moms Club gesture
    Nagpur Moms Club gesture
    यूपीएससी 2020 : प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा के लिए जारी हुई तारीख
    यूपीएससी 2020 : प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा के लिए जारी हुई तारीख
    वीडियो : 1566 ग्रामपंचायतों पर प्रशासक नियुक्त न करते हुए सरपंचो को दी जाए मुद्दत : बावनकुले
    वीडियो : 1566 ग्रामपंचायतों पर प्रशासक नियुक्त न करते हुए सरपंचो को दी जाए मुद्दत : बावनकुले
    NMC unfolds second phase of Mission Begins, schools to wait
    NMC unfolds second phase of Mission Begins, schools to wait
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145