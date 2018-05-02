Nagpur : Crime goes unbridled as another murder rocks new Kamptee

Nagpur: Yet another youth was stoned to death by some miscreants near Hardas Ghat under New Kamptee police jurisdiction on Friday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, some locals who had gone to the ghat this morning spottebuldd the body of the youth in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

Acting swiftly on the input New Kamptee Police reached the spot. The body was sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. In the meantime cops have registered a case of murder and launched a probe into the matter.