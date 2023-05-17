WCL organises a Workshop on Preventive Vigilance

Practicing vigilance during office work can prevent potential errors and enhance efficiency. In accordance with this principle, WCL’s Vigilance Department organized a workshop on ‘Preventive Vigilance’ for its employees at the Human Resource Development Department of WCL Headquarters, on May 17, 2023.

In the inaugural session, Director Technical (Projects & Planning) Shri A.K. Singh was present as the chief guest while Chief Vigilance Officer Shri Ajay Madhukar Mhetre graced the session as the guest of honour. Shri Madhusudan Rao, General Manager (Vigilance) from Coal India Limited was also prominently present on the occasion.

During his address at the inaugural session, Shri A.K. Singh, the Director Technical (Projects & Planning) emphasized that most of the errors in work occur due to a lack of necessary information. To avoid such situations, he urged everyone to read and make appropriate use of rule books, manuals, policies, circulars, etc.

In the same session, Chief Vigilance Officer Shri Ajay Madhukar Mhetre highlighted the significance of preventive vigilance principles and stressed the importance of adhering to established rules during work. He stressed that compliance with these rules improves efficiency and helps prevent any potential complaints. He mentioned the Integrated Command and Control Centre, GPS chips on coal carring trucks, boom barriers at entry and exit points, and other information technology systems implemented by WCL to promote error-free work through an organized eco-system.

The first session of the workshop on preventive vigilance was conducted by Shri Madhusudan Rao, GM (Vigilance), CIL and Shri Sanjay Kadambarum, the Chief Manager (Personnel). They explained the relevant rules, policies to be followed during office work through various case studies. In the second session, Shri D. Kumar, the Chief Manager (Materials Management), provided necessary information on the ‘Procurement Rules.’ In the final session, Shri K.R.K. Reddy, Chief Manager (E&T) familiarized the trainees regarding the Integrated Command and Control Centre – it’s Implications and SOPs.

A large number of officials from the headquarters and WCL areas attended the workshop.

