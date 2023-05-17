Road from Devnagar Square to Tatya Tope Hall to remain closed till October 31, 2023

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced a significant road development project that involves the construction of a cement concrete road from Devnagar Square to Tatya Tope Hall. The project aims to improve the road infrastructure and enhance connectivity in the area. As a result, the traffic from Devnagar Square to Tatya Tope Hall will be closed until October 31, 2023, according to an order issued by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B.

To facilitate the smooth execution of the construction work, the NMC has implemented a diversion plan for road traffic in the affected area. The diversion routes are as follows: Traffic from Tatya Tope Hall to Devnagar Square has been redirected via Aath Rasta Chowk and Orange City Hospital Chowk. Traffic from Devnagar Chowk to Tatya Tope Hall has been rerouted via Ajni Chowk and Orange City Hospital Chowk.

It is important to note that the entire stretch of road between Devnagar Chowk and Tatya Tope Hall has been completely closed to traffic. This closure aims to ensure the safety of commuters and facilitate uninterrupted construction activities.

The Municipal Commissioner has issued clear instructions to the contractor responsible for the project to implement various safety measures. Signboards will be installed prominently along both sides of the affected road, alerting citizens about the closure and providing necessary information regarding the detour routes. Additionally, the contractor is directed to use cables, poles, and other means of communication to effectively control and manage traffic during the construction phase.

The NMC urges all commuters to adhere to the designated diversion routes and exercise caution while travelling in the vicinity of the construction site. It is advised to plan travel accordingly and allow for extra time to reach destinations due to possible traffic congestion in the diverted areas.

The road development project is expected to bring long-term benefits to the residents of Nagpur by improving transportation infrastructure and ensuring better connectivity. The NMC appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the public during this period of inconvenience and assures that every effort will be made to complete the project efficiently and on schedule.

