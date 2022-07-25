WCL gives financial assistance of Rs. 10 Lakhs to an International Badminton player Ms. Mugdha Agre

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an attempt at promotion of Sports, WCL gave financial assistance of Rs. 10 Lakhs to Ms. Mugdha Agre. She is an International Badminton player and has proved her mettle at several National and International Competitions.

Amongst her achievements, Silver Medal in JE Wilson Ghana International Series 2019, Silver Medal in Lagos International Challenge 2017 in Nigeria in September 2017, Bronze Medal in Yonex Sunrise Bangladesh International Challenge 2018 in December 2018 and Bronze Medal in Tata Open International Challenge 2018 at Mumbai in November 2018 stand tall amongst the many accolades she has won in Badminton. Her all-time best International Ranking (BWF Ranking) was 59.

Advertisement

Currently her BWF Ranking is 97 and National level BAI Ranking is 12.

Today, on 25.07.2022, Ms. Mugdha was given the Cheque of Rupees 10 Lakhs by CMD WCL Shri. Manoj Kumar. Director (Personnel) Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director Technical (Project & Planning) Shri. A. K. Singh and HOD(Welfare/CSR) Shri. A. N. Verma were present on the occasion. All of them wished her the best for all her future competitions.

Ms. Mugdha said that she would utilize this financial assistance for Training, procuring sports kit and participating in various Badminton competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement