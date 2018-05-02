Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Apr 27th, 2021

    WCL CMD Sri Manoj Kumar got additional charge of CMPDIL

    Nagpur: Sri Manoj Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has been entrusted with the additional charge of CMD of CMPDIL.

    The order issued by the Ministry of Coal today in this regard will be effective from 1st May 2021 for a period of six months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, or till the further orders, whichever is earliest.

    Sri Manoj kumar had assumed the charge of CMD of WCL on January 1st 2021.Earlier Sri Kumar was the Director Technical (Operations) of WCL.


