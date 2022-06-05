WCL celebrates the World Environment Day

Advertisement

Nagpur: Western Coalfields Limited celebrated the World Environment Day by planting saplings at its headquarters in Nagpur. CMD Shri Manoj Kumar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while Director (Personnel) Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director Technical (Operations) Shri J. P. Dwivedi and Chief Vigilance Officer Shri Amit Kumar Srivastava were present as the Guest of Honor.

CMD Shri Manoj Kumar, in his address, elaborated on the numerous initiatives taken by WCL towards environmental protection and preservation. Those included massive tree plantation, measures for dust suppression, First Mile Connectivity projects, construction of ECO Parks etc. He emphasised that the individual efforts for environmental protection are as important as the work executed at the Organisational level. He said that we all should adopt the larger cause of environmental preservation and contribute our bit.